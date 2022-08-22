When 90-year-old Mildred Woosley Sims moved to Owensboro’s Seven Hills neighborhood in 2002, she noticed the sidewalk in front of her house was in disrepair.
Sims waited for the city to fix the damage.
And waited.
And waited.
Some 20 years later, “It’s only gotten worse,” Sims said of the crumbling concrete path.
“Every Monday morning, I call City Action. The girl there knows me on first-name basis,” she said, referring to the hotline for the public to report problems to the government. “I talked to her Monday, and I cried.”
According to City Engineer Kevin Collignon, Sims could be waiting at least a few more years — though not by his choice. With roughly 233 miles of sidewalk throughout Owensboro, Collignon said a policy was implemented in the early 2000s to systematize repairs by concentrating on one area before moving on to the next.
Collignon said the city uses the neighborhood alliance boundaries to determine where the sidewalk repair work will be done each year. The city of Owensboro has 12 neighborhood alliances and is working in the Apollo neighborhood this year.
Collignon said the city has repaired sidewalks in seven neighborhood alliances since the policy was implemented, but has not yet made it to the Seven Hills area where Sims lives.
If the city was working in Seven Hills, Sims’ property would likely qualify for repairs, Collignon said. But even though the sidewalk repair budget has steadily increased — up from $300,000 in 2019-20 to $500,000 in fiscal year 2021-22 — it may be years before workers reach Sims’ location, he admitted.
Sims said city officials told her it could be at least another five years.
“Well, in five years, you tell me how old I’m gonna be,” the 90-year old said.
Luckily for Sims, the former professional dancer can still navigate the deteriorating pathway, albeit with great care.
“I very seldom walk out here, and I have to be really careful,” she said, explaining that her blood-thinner medication makes it extra dangerous for her. “I can’t afford to fall out there because I’ll bleed to death.”
Others have taken spills on the cragged walkway, according to Sims.
“We had a home health nurse fall last year. She didn’t go all the way down, but she tripped on it,” she said. “They sent some guy out here who thew some paint around the spot she tripped — and that was it.”
Collignon said Sims and other residents have the option of repairing the sidewalks. The city will cover the cost of the concrete if the resident pays for the labor, he said.
“We’ve extended that offer to her,” he said.
But Sims said she thinks 20 years of waiting is long enough for the city to handle the matter itself.
“I am in the city. I pay city taxes,” she said. “It really hurts my feelings that I’m being done like this.”
