Home and rental property projects in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area have resulted in more than $10.4 million in investments so far, with the work in the neighborhoods expected to continue through June of 2025.
Tuesday afternoon, city commissioners were asked to consider which neighborhoods they want to focus on after the northwest projects are compete.
During the work session at City Hall, Community Development Director Abby Shelton presented three possible sites for a new NRSA.
The proposed areas include neighborhoods on the west side between Jed Place and Danberry Street, a central area, Walnut Street and Frederica Street between East Third Street and Griffith Avenue, and east side neighborhoods between Clay Street and Hathaway Street and from East Second Street to East Ninth Street.
City commissioners could select one of the areas, or all of them, or present their own proposal. The location chosen will be eligible for million of dollars in federal grants that can be used to renovate existing homes and rental properties, build new homes or beautify neighborhoods and tear down dilapidated structures.
Shelton said in each of the proposed areas, at least 51% of the residents are categorized as low-to-moderate income. Residents and property owners in the chosen NRSA will be eligible for federal grants through the department of Housing and Urban Development to fix homes and rental housing or to buy or build new homes.
A goal is to create quality affordable housing and to spur private investment in the neighborhoods. In the Northwest NRSA, $4.632 million has been allocated in federal and local dollars to projects, while property owners have invested $5.8 million, so far.
“We try to maximize the funding we receive from HUD to using local dollars,” Shelton said.
More from this section
The city has used federal dollars in five NRSAs since 2009, in BaptistTown, Old Germantown, Mechanicsville, the Triplett Twist and the Northwest. Including the funds invested in the Northwest project, the city has allocated $45.824 million to improvement projects. Of that amount, 65% was through private investment.
Each of the three proposed NRSA sites are residential neighborhoods with numerous homes and rental units. All three sites have large percentages of families who are low-to-moderate income: The proposed west side location has 64% of residents who are low-to-moderate income, while 63% of residents meet that criteria in the central location. On the east side site, 84% of residents are low-to-moderate income.
“You can choose one or all three of them,” Shelton told commissioners, but ideally only one NRSA is active at a time to focus the dollars on rehabilitating one particular area.
Focusing on a single area allows the city “to do the most for the NRSA,” she said.
After the meeting, Shelton said she anticipates conducting a survey to gather public input on a site. Shelton said she will also confer with City Manager Nate Pagan to gather the preferences of commissioners.
“We’ll put all of our data together (on) the proposed areas, write a plan” and present the plan to the public for comment,” Shelton said. The final plan will go to commissioners for approval and will then be submitted to HUD next year.
The funding for the new NRSA would become available on July 1, 2025, the day after the programs in the Northwest NRSA end.
“I need about a year to get most of the information gathered,” Shelton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.