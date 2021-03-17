Owensboro’s Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city is looking to “give a shot to the arm” to what it is currently doing to revitalize the city’s northwest neighborhood.
Shelton provided city commissioners with an update on the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area Community Catalyst Grants during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Shelton explained three different grant options designed to provide low to moderate-income residents living in the city’s northwest neighborhood with increased services through beautification of homeowner and commercial properties.
“The Northwest NRSA boundaries go from Walnut Street on the east to Ewing Road on the west and to the city boundaries on the north and the north side of Fifth Street on the (south) side,” she said.
Properties within that footprint qualify for the grant funding.
A Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area is a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grantee-designated area targeted for revitalization. An NRSA is different from other local targeted areas in that the designation is reviewed and approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Of course the target of these programs, with the local funds, is to make sure there are more affordable and substantially good housing in the area,” she said.
One of the grants explained by Shelton is the Single Family Rental Rehabilitation Reimbursement Program. This program allows for landlords to receive a 50/50 matching grant of up to $4,000 to carry out improvements on a rental property they own.
Landlords are required to be located in the Northwest NRSA, possess a current business license with the City of Owensboro, be up-to-date on all their city tax payments for all their properties, are in good standing with code enforcement at all their properties and not be in mortgage loan foreclosure on any of their properties.
Also, the property must be rented to a tenant household that meets the 2020 Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines. A copy of a 12-month lease for the property must also be submitted to the city.
Eligible uses of the funding include windows, HVAC, flooring, plumbing, pest infection irradiation, siding and safety items such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Another program available to encourage beautification of the area is the Single Family New Development / Rehab Program. This construction grant provides developers and contractors with a reimbursement determined by the size and cost of the home per-square-foot.
The grant will be paid to the developer after the house has sold.
Ineligible activities include relocation, public art, commercial facade improvements, general operating support or projects that demonstrate support for religious or political affiliations.
The third option Shelton discussed with Commissioners is the 50/50 Demolition Grant. This grant is available to homeowners wishing to demolish existing substandard housing. In this instance, the city would provide 50% of the cost of demolition, which can be up to $5,000.
For more information about the Northwest NRSA, visit https://ced.owensboro.org/northwestnrsa/home
