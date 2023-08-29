The city of Owensboro is looking to demolish 11 structures across town that are either in disrepair or need to be removed to make way for planned projects.
On Monday, the city solicited bids for properties at 710 Dornell St.; 1402 Hall St.; 1700 Leitchfield Road; 1701 Leitchfield Road; 500 W. 3rd St.; 608 Poindexter St.; 2024 W. 5th St.; 2309 W. 8th St.; 924 Locust St.; 915 Cedar St.; and 917 Cedar St.
The 3rd Street property, which was home to the 68,000 square-foot Owensboro Antique Mall, and the Cedar Street properties are being demolished to make way for the city’s proposed $19 million, 88,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.
The Locust Street property is for future expansion of the Owensboro Fire Department’s Station at 512 W. 9th St.
Joe Sublett, city housing inspector and code enforcement officer, said the remaining homes have been condemned for lack of maintenance and are unfit for occupancy.
The city has budgeted $250,847 for the demolition costs.
“Seven of the homes are … still owned by an individual and the city will demolish the structures,” Sublett said. “The city will then send a bill in the form of a citation to the property owners. The property owners will have 30 days to pay that citation.”
Sublett said the bills vary depending on the size of the property and whether or not they have a basement, which adds to the cost.
But on average, Sublett said it runs in the “$7,000 range” to demolish and clear the debris from the property.
“The property owners will have 30 days to pay that citation and then the city will file a lien on the property for the cost of the demolition,” Sublett said.
An annual fund exists in the city’s budget for the specific purpose of razing blighted properties across town.
Last year, it was 15 structures, Sublett said.
It’s common to find homeless people inside structures that have been condemned, Sublett said.
“I have found squatters in vacant, abandoned houses that I was working through the process (of demolishing),” he said. “Most of the time they’re understanding. I just let them know they’re not supposed to be there, it’s not safe and they need to move on.”
The city has to condemn houses for a number of reasons, Sublett said.
“A lot of times there has not been a probate estate filed after a death; sometimes the owners are alive and well but just don’t have the means to properly maintain the house; sometimes they inherit the house and are unable to make it suitable to live in,” Sublett said.
He said there is a lengthy legal process for the city to attempt to find the owners and to try to get them to turn the properties around before condemning them.
“We do always perform a title opinion and give the owners, and any lien holders notified through title opinion, time to respond before we put it out for demolition bid,” Sublett said.
The city has set 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 as the date the demolition bids will be opened.
