OWENWS-08-29-23 CITY DEMO PROJECTS

The City of Owensboro has requested bids to raze 11 properties, including this house at 1402 Hall St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The city of Owensboro is looking to demolish 11 structures across town that are either in disrepair or need to be removed to make way for planned projects.

On Monday, the city solicited bids for properties at 710 Dornell St.; 1402 Hall St.; 1700 Leitchfield Road; 1701 Leitchfield Road; 500 W. 3rd St.; 608 Poindexter St.; 2024 W. 5th St.; 2309 W. 8th St.; 924 Locust St.; 915 Cedar St.; and 917 Cedar St.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

