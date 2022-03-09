A study of flooding in the York area of the city found that improvements could be made, at the estimated cost of $5 million.
City commissioners said Tuesday they support doing something in the neighborhood to reduce flooding, and Mayor Tom Watson said if city officials decide to take on the project, it would likely be done with American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which would be allocated in the next city budget.
The York area is bordered by Stratford Drive to the north and Bittel Road to the south, and by Bosely Road and Carter Road. City engineer Kevin Collignon said some drainage improvements were made in the area in 1980, and a box culvert was placed under Carter Road when the street was widened.
Most of the drainage improvements recommended for the area in the 1999 storm water master plan have not been implemented, Collignon said.
Much of the area “is a topographical depression; it’s also very flat,” Collignon told commissioners at City Hall. Part of the area has a combined sewer system, which handles both sewage and storm water. The system isn’t large enough to drain large rain events, he said.
The study was done by the city’s engineering department and Strand Associates. Collignon said planned improvements include putting in separate storm water drainage along Ellis Avenue, Bittel Road, North Stratford Drive, South Stratford Drive and Harlan Avenue. Those would drain to York Ditch.
Other improvements include increasing the size of York Ditch and putting in a downstream basin, Collignon said.
“Overall, flooding is reduced,” Collignon said, but the project can be designed to completely mitigate a 25-year rain event.
“We think improvements to that level are easily approaching $10 million,” Collignon said.
When asked how much of a difference the proposed improvements would make, Chris Rust of Strand Associates said there are about 160 homes in close proximity to flooding in the area.
“Maybe 50% of the houses would no longer be in close proximity of where the flooding is, but we wouldn’t necessarily be able to completely eliminate the flooding” caused by a 25-year event, Rust said.
Rust said taking out some of combined sewer lines would help prevent sewage backing up during large rains. Places that would continue to flood would drain faster because of the improvements.
Watson said after the meeting the project “is certainly on our radar.” He said the city has already proposed using $4 million in ARPA funds for York-area improvements.
City Manager Nate Pagan said officials will potentially return to the proposal during the April work session.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said, “We will definitely have another meeting on it and discuss it. Of course, I want to go ahead and move forward with it and get some help for the people in the York area.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said people need to understand the proposal would not address all flooding in the area.
“We need to communicate this is not a complete fix,” Sanford said. “There will still be some water, but it will be less than it was.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said, “I think we want to do something about it.” He said elected officials will have to study the proposal’s efficiency, limits and cost.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said, “It would be nice to have it completely solved. But if it will make (flooding) go down faster and not be as deep and help most of the time, it’s something we really need to consider.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
