Owensboro city officials are making plans for the expanded fire training center at Daviess Street.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said this week that the city will take possession of the ABC Rental Center property adjacent to the fire training center on January 1. The city purchased the property for $350,000 in October.
The business auctioned off much of its equipment earlier this month. The store owners will have time to remove the last pieces of equipment, Hancock said.
After that, the property will be rezoned for the expanded fire training center. The plans call for a new fire tower and classroom, and expanded training space.
“We have been working with the fire department” on the plans, Hancock said. “They have a lot of great folks over there who have been all over the country” and have visited other departments’ training centers, Hancock said.
The city has yet to hire an architect, but Hancock said the plan is to demolish all the structures on site and build new.
The plan, Hancock said, is to be ready to begin work on the training center by the middle of next year.
“I would hope we would have things bid out and ready to start in June,” Hancock said.
While the bidding process could be completed earlier, “I think June is realistic,” he said.
Owensboro firefighters will train at other sites while the new facility is being built, Hancock said.
“They will work with Daviess County Fire on that,” Hancock said. “They have some other places they can” train.
City Fire Chief James Howard said the department has several different training options once work starts at the site. For example, the department will be able to use the ABC building as a classroom.
“We will still be able to do some training on the lot,” Howard said. OFD will also coordinate with the county, for training at the county’s airport fire station, Howard said.
The city can also use houses that are scheduled for demolition for some training, although the homes can’t be burned.
“We’ll adapt to the situation,” Howard said. “We do have resources and are capable of adapting. Training is a really high priority for us, and we are not going to drop that because of the inconvenience.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
