A divided Owensboro City Commission voted 3-2 Tuesday to go ahead with plans to construct a 400-foot permanent boat dock near the Owensboro Convention Center, with commissioners in support saying the dock would benefit downtown restaurants and hotels and generate revenue in fuel sales.

Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger and commissioners Bob Glenn and Jeff Sanford supported the project, while Mayor Tom Watson and Commissioner Mark Castlen opposed.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

