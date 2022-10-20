For more than 40 years, what’s now the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has been trying to persuade steamboat companies to make Owensboro a regular port of call.
This year it paid off with American Queen Voyages’ American Queen, American Duchess and American Countess paddlewheelers scheduled to stop at English Park 14 times by Nov. 9.
Each brings between 150 and 400 passengers from as far away as California, Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan and Minnesota to town.
And Lora Wimsatt, one of the tour guides on the buses that take the visitors to various locations in town, thinks the city needs to take more advantage of them.
“Every passenger pays at least $2,000 for the trip,” she told the CVB on Tuesday. “They have disposable income. Some of them are looking for places to have conventions and conferences.”
What they experience while in Owensboro could “plant a seed” that could lead to them eventually moving here or starting a business here, Wimsatt said.
She said the script that the tour guides use focuses on opportunities that are available here.
Wimsatt said Randy Lanham and the Owensboro Bluegrass Band welcomes the boats to town with bluegrass music on the riverfront.
She said the American Queen pays admission fees for all the attractions passengers visit.
David Johnson, a board member, asked if the CVB could put together a package deal for those who want to return for a longer visit.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said the organization needs to look at improving the visitors’ experience in Owensboro.
One problem, he said, is that downtown businesses need to open earlier on days when the big boats stop here.
Wimsatt said that most of the visitors are touring downtown between 8:30 a.m. and noon, and most businesses aren’t open at 8:30.
The passengers currently visit the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Green River Distilling and the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
The CVB has been trying to add more attractions to the schedule.
• Sarah Haynes, the CVB’s director of destination sales and services, told the board that many conventions are turning away from the big cities these days in favor of smaller cities that have safe downtowns.
“Towns like ours are in demand right now,” she said.
• The CVB is using an online ad that invites people to “gather where bluegrass meets bourbon and BBQ.”
It is inviting the people who are selecting convention sites for “a complimentary discovery trip complete with bluegrass music lessons, bourbon adventures and riverfront views.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.