More than 20 companies are interested in tearing down the historic Gabe’s Tower.
Kalyn Fox, purchasing agent for the city of Owensboro, said the city received 22 bids for the demolition of the former hotel, which were due by 3 p.m. Thursday.
Fox said the number of bids was more than she was expecting.
“I was expecting several but I was not expecting 22,” she said. “There’s been plenty of people interested in the project since we went out to bid but you always expect the actual submissions to be less but this time ... it kind of met the interest head-on.”
The bid amounts were not disclosed.
Now that the bids have been received, an evaluation team appointed by Fox and consisting of up to five city employees and consultants will review them. The evaluation team will score the bids on a 100-point scale, taking into consideration the bidder’s proposed schedule, experience and price. The evaluation team can also interview or ask bidders additional information about their bids.
Fox said there is a negotiation phase before the bid is awarded. The city also has the right to reject any bid.
The city has estimated the demolition cost at $600,000. Once Gabe’s Tower comes down, the city will be considering possibilities for the property. Moving the downtown bus transit station there has been floated as an option.
The former hotel, at 1926 Triplett St., has been vacant since 2005 and has gone through multiple private owners with restoration plans that have never materialized. The city took ownership of the 13-story building on Sept. 5 when it purchased it for $360,000 from Bob Zimmerman, who had owned it since 2017.
The city previously requested bids to rehabilitate Gabe’s Tower, but after receiving none for that service, it opted to tear it down.
The winning bidder will be responsible for safely razing the historical building that is close to several homes and businesses.
The demolition is scheduled to be substantially complete by Aug. 31 with a final completion date of Sept. 30, according to the initial request for proposal.
We’re very happy with the turnout,” Fox said. “We’re glad that it’s going to be a competitive process.”
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
