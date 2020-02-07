Leaf pickup in Owensboro is nearing completion.
After passing through Owensboro three times from October to January, the city’s sanitation department collected 1,683.44 tons, or about 3,366,880 pounds, of leaves, said Stephen Franklin, deputy public works director.
This year’s amount is slightly higher than last year’s collection of 1,602 tons. Franklin said the weather can be a factor in the weight’s collection since wet leaves weigh more than dry leaves.
The leaves are taken to the Daviess County Landfill and turned into compost, Franklin said.
Other than an October storm that delayed the leaf pickup schedule by about two weeks, there were no delays.
The city is still collecting leaves until Friday, Feb. 14. In order to have loose leaves collected before the end of the leaf season, residents can call Owensboro City Hall at 270-687-4444 or the Sanitation Department at 270-687-8760 by Feb. 13. Residents can also drop off their leaves at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
After Feb. 14, the sanitation department’s leaf equipment will be cleaned and stored. Bagged leaves can still be placed on the curbside for collection on normal trash collection day.
