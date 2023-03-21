Owensboro city officials are accepting applications from low-income renters and small business owners in need of financial assistance.
In January, city officials were informed of an additional round of federal money available through the CARES Act, a relief bill passed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the city has $237,732 available, with $137,732 allocated to rental assistance and $100,000 for small businesses.
The city had to amend its community action plan and get federal approval in order to begin allocating the money. The city began taking applications Monday morning.
“Hopefully, we will get our first payments out this week,” Community Development Director Abby Shelton said.
People can apply on the city’s website, www.owensboro.org. Paper applications are also available, or people without access to a computer can apply by using a computer at City Hall.
City residents who meet the income guidelines are eligible for up to three months in rental assistance.
For example, a single person must make $40,350 annually to be eligible, while a family of eight can earn no more than $76,050. For a family of four, the family income must be $57,600 or less to be eligible for assistance.
Businesses can receive $2,500 grants, for help with payroll, materials, utilities, rent, mortgage or other expenses. The business must be in the city, have five or fewer employees and must have suffered financial losses due to the pandemic.
Documentation is required to apply. People seeking rental assistance will need to provide total incomes of all household members, proof of residency, a copy of the rental agreement and copies of recent bills.
Businesses seeking grants will need to provide their business license, income/loss statements from 2020 and a mortgage or rent bill.
Shelton said city officials are eager to get the funds to people in need of assistance.
“I’m waiting for the flood of online applications,” Shelton said.
