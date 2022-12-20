City Hall and the Parks Administration Office will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Owensboro Transit System will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
There will be no change to the Sanitation trash collection schedule. However, the Sanitation Department will modify procedures and collect extra trash that is bagged and placed next to the mobile cart on the regular collection days Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.
If trash is placed in cardboard, be mindful that rain may weaken boxes and make collection impossible. Please do not overfill mobile carts. Please note that extra trash collection is for holiday trash only.
Natural Christmas tree collection (without lights, ornaments, or stands) will be collected beginning Jan. 2 through Jan. 6 on your regularly scheduled trash collection day. Do not place trees in plastic bags.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
