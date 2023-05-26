Owensboro City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, and some city services will not be offered.
The Owensboro Transit System, the Parks Administration offices and the Sanitation Department will be closed Monday, according to a city press release.
There will be no trash collection on Monday, and all trash routes will be delayed one day next week. Trash routes that would normally be picked up on Friday, June 2 will be collected Saturday, June 3.
The Edge Ice Center and Merchant Centre Court will be closed Monday.
Hillcrest Golf Course and Ben Hawes Golf Course will be open Monday. Combest Pool and Dugan Best Recreation Center will also be open Monday.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.