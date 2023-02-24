Owensboro city commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said they do not support cutting funding to the RiverPark Center over opposition to drag shows at the GhostLight Lounge.

Officials said the GhostLight Lounge is open only to people age 21 and over and the drag shows the nightclub hosts are legal, not sexually explicit and do not involve nudity. Some commissioners said opponents of the monthly drag shows have made false claims about the shows, and City Attorney Mark Pfeiffer said the shows do not fall under the standard definition of adult entertainment.

