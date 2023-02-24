Owensboro city commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said they do not support cutting funding to the RiverPark Center over opposition to drag shows at the GhostLight Lounge.
Officials said the GhostLight Lounge is open only to people age 21 and over and the drag shows the nightclub hosts are legal, not sexually explicit and do not involve nudity. Some commissioners said opponents of the monthly drag shows have made false claims about the shows, and City Attorney Mark Pfeiffer said the shows do not fall under the standard definition of adult entertainment.
Watson said people opposed to the shows do not have to expose themselves to them.
“Just don’t go,” Watson said Thursday.
The issue has percolated in recent months, with opponents generating a petition, sending emails to commissioners and attending at least two commission meetings.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, resident Gerry Chapman said of drag show participants: “They understand that normalizing this behavior will allow them easier access to our children. This is not about entertainment. This is about an agenda.”
Chapman called the shows, “an attempt to groom our children.”
Another speaker, Jamie Dixon, said the city has an ordinance that prevents “adult entertainment establishments” within 500 feet of public parks.
“The city has rules in place regarding a place like the lounge,” Dixon said. “Its location is in the RiverPark, 200 feet from Smothers Park, but the city ordinance requires it to be further.”
Pfeiffer said he is researching the matter, but said his view is the ordinance does not apply to drag shows, because the ordinance only applies to what is generally considered “adult entertainment,” such as strip clubs.
“ ‘Adult entertainment’ would involve some form of nudity,” Pfeiffer said. A performance of people “dressing in the other gender’s typical clothing” would not qualify.
“I don’t think a drag show, if it’s just a drag show, applies,” he said.
The city had a formal definition of “adult entertainment,” but it was repealed in 2008, Pfeiffer said. The fact that the shows are held in an over-21 establishment does not make the shows “adult entertainment.”
Watson said city funding to the RiverPark makes up only 6% of the performing arts center’s budget.
“I am not in favor of changing anything” regarding the city’s funding to RiverPark, Watson said. “If you start micromanaging, where does it stop?”
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said Wednesday that city officials would work to make the best decisions for the community as a whole, not for just one segment of the community.
Smith-Wright said she would review the ordinance Dixon cited, but said, “I don’t know that we should stop funding the RiverPark Center. People have different tastes in entertainment. If people don’t like something, don’t go to it.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said he attended a drag show at the GhostLight last week, to better understand the issue.
“I didn’t see anything sexual,” Glenn said. “I saw a room full of adults having a good time.”
Of opponents’ descriptions, Glenn said, “I didn’t see any of the things they were describing.”
The GhostLight Lounge is a bar, Glenn said.
“People in a bar are allowed to do things children aren’t allowed to be a part of,” he said. “Is it everyone’s cup of tea? No, and I respect that.”
The events at the GhostLight have “virtually no linkage to children,” he said, while noting the vast majority of events at the RiverPark Center are for families. “I can understand not liking (drag shows), fine. I can understand not understanding it, fine.
“But my response is, the RiverPark is for everyone. What they are doing is not illegal.”
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said city commissioners are not involved in programming events at the RiverPark Center.
“The only thing we could do is completely defund the RiverPark, and that could affect thousands of our citizens who use RiverPark programming,” he said. “I don’t think we should do that.
“You have to be 21 to get in” for events at the GhostLight Lounge.
Regarding tax dollars, Maglinger said all city residents pay taxes, so all taxpayers should have access to events at the RiverPark.
“It was built for our community,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said he has received emails from drag show opponents who claim the shows include “performing sexual acts in front of people of all ages.”
“I get emails about it being satanic, about performing sex acts on each other,” Castlen said. But the shows “are obviously following the law, or they would have been shut down.
“It’s concerning to me. The letters I’m getting are so full of hate and are full of statements I know are not true.”
Castlen said he knew of only one instance where a drag performer was in the RiverPark, and that was when an out-of-town performer was dropped off at the RiverPark’s main entrance and asked for directions to the GhostLight.
“It’s an over-21 crowd,” Castlen said. “You have a right to your entertainment, just as I have a right to my entertainment.
“I am not going to go against anybody’s right of freedom of speech and shut them down.”
Castlen said he was concerned about the rhetoric drag show opponents have used.
“We don’t all agree on everything,” he said, “but does that mean we have to bash our neighbors?”
