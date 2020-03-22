While many businesses are closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus and employees are no longer working, Owensboro city officials are confident the city’s coffers will be in good shape until the end of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The city gets its income from an abundance of sources, including a 1.78% occupational tax from those who work in the city.
Angela Hamric, the city’s financial director, said the city has about $1.2 million more than what it budgeted in revenue through February. At a March Owensboro City Commission meeting, Hamric reported the city had collected about $37.9 million in general fund revenues in the current fiscal year as of January. This was about $1.2 million more than the city had planned for.
“We’re in a good position to weather the storm,” Hamric said Friday, noting it was still early to consider the possible impacts. “But who knows what may be down the road.”
Hamric added some employees can use benefits, such as sick leave, to still get paid. The city will get a portion of that money through its occupational tax.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the city’s conservative financial budgeting practice and the strong economic growth for the past several years were the reasons for the overbudgeted income. Pagan also referenced the unemployment rate, which has remained below 5% in the state since August 2017.
“We should stay in pretty good shape,” he said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.