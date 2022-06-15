Owensboro city commissioners toured the sites of several projects Tuesday afternoon, including the nearly-completed expansion of Fire Station 2 on East Parrish Avenue and the new Owensboro Police Department training facility.
Officials said OPD will take possession of the new training facility June 21. The fire department, which moved out of Station 2 while the work was done, is in the process of moving equipment back into the renovated station.
Commissioners toured the various work sites by city trolley.
The trip, which was an official meeting with all city commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson present, also included visits to homes that have been renovated in the Northwest Revitalization Strategy Area near English Park and the site of the new fire training center.
The new OPD training center is being built at the city’s gun range.
Police Chief Art Ealum told commissioners the one-room training building the department used for years was dangerous.
“Many times, we had to reinforce the floor” because officers were stepping through the old floor, said Ealum, adding that a new structure “has been long overdue.”
“This is beyond expectations,” Ealum said of the new multi-room training building.
The building makes it possible for OPD to create its own police academy, where new officers can be trained, as opposed to sending them to the law enforcement academy in Richmond.
The idea of having to spend 20 weeks in Richmond has become a “deterrent” for officers who otherwise might apply to OPD, Ealum said.
“The best thing we can do to combat that is to provide that training at OPD,” he said, “so (recruits in training) can go home at night.”
Fire Station 2 has been expanded to house two engine companies. The station serves the Kentucky 54 area, which has seen rapid development and was in need of enhanced fire service, OFD Battalion Chief Steve Leonard told commissioners.
Station 2 made 1,600 runs last year.
“It will be more this year,” Leonard said. “Our accident runs have gone through the roof here.”
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the renovation of Station 2 is part of a four-year plan to renovate several stations and build the new fire training center.
The plan is to do the training center first, and then start work on Station 3 and Station 1, Hancock said.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said 147 projects have been funded to rehabilitate homes and rental units, to help build new homes, to tear down dilapidated structures and to beautify commercial buildings in the Northwest NRSA area.
About $9 million in public and private investment has been made in the area, Shelton said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
