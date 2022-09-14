Officials: HydroFair attendance less than last year

The Miss Owensboro pit crew gets ready for the start of the APBA North American Championship Race on Aug. 21 at English Park on the Ohio River.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Turnout at this year’s Owensboro HydroFair was less than officials anticipated, city public events director Tim Ross told City Commissioners on Tuesday.

While some commissioners expressed disappointment that the August event didn’t draw more spectators, others said the event could be more of a draw with better marketing.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

