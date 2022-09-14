Turnout at this year’s Owensboro HydroFair was less than officials anticipated, city public events director Tim Ross told City Commissioners on Tuesday.
While some commissioners expressed disappointment that the August event didn’t draw more spectators, others said the event could be more of a draw with better marketing.
Commissioners discussed HydroFair at Tuesday’s city work session.
During its debut last year, HydroFair was marred by debris in the river that prevented hydroplane racing for part of the weekend.
This year, however, river conditions and the weather overall were good, allowing the races to go on as planned, Ross said.
“Unfortunately, attendance was down, less than anticipated this year than what we were hoping for,” Ross told commissioners. “Hotel occupancy and convention center revenue were down compared to last year as well.”
The city’s cost for the event was about $175,000 Ross said.
After the meeting, Ross said officials looked at crowd photos and talked with hotel managers to determine event attendance.
Ross said later Tuesday the weather-related issues with last year’s HydroFair could have negatively impacted attendance at this year’s event.
“Potentially, any time you have an event that has struggles the first time you do it, it comes into play” at future events, Ross said.
When asked if HydroFair could be successful after a disappointing first year in 2021, Ross said, “I think the sport of hydroplane is not having the impact it had in its heyday, but it can recover if the interest is there.”
The city will bring back the Owensboro Air Show in 2023. Currently, there are no plans to stage a HydroFair next year.
City Manager Nate Pagan said when the city held both events in 2021, it taxed staff of city departments that had to work the event.
“Don’t lose sight of the staff” when officials discuss potentially bringing HydroFair back next year, Pagan said.
More from this section
Commissioner Mark Castlen said he was “really disappointed” with turnout at this year’s event.
“Sometimes trends come and go, and I wonder if (hydroplane racing) is one that has reached his peak,” Castlen said.
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said after the work session that the 10 hotels that reported their occupancy during the weekend reported 952 rooms occupied Friday, Aug. 19 and 810 rooms occupied on Saturday, Aug. 20.
There was also a volleyball tournament in town at the convention center that weekend, but Maglinger said that would have filled about 120 rooms, based on the 12 teams that participated and average team size.
The city outperformed “Elizabethtown, Paducah and even Jefferson County (in) hotel occupancy,” Maglinger said after the meeting. The event was livestreamed, and had 84,357 views, Maglinger said.
During the meeting, Maglinger said the event likely needs a larger marketing effort.
Commissioner Bob Glenn said future marketing should include education about hydroplane racing.
“I went down and the crowd at the convention center was decent,” Glenn said. “But I think part of it is people need to know what they are seeing.”
Ross said convention center net revenue from HyroFair was about $13,000. Last year’s Air Show cost between $180,000 to $185,000 last year, and the convention center had a net revenue of $70,000, Ross said.
Mayor Tom Watson said of the hydroplane races, “I was just more disappointed with the attendance downtown than anything else. I saw more policemen than I saw people watching it.”
Watson said the event needs more sponsors to bring down the city’s cost.
“I think we need to look at trying to do this again without losing any more money than we have to,” Watson said. “It’s almost $400,000 in two years. It’s a considerable amount from my conservative viewpoint.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.