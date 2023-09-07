The city of Owensboro will solicit developers for plans to create housing for the homeless population and people in danger of becoming homeless, with the project to be done with federal funds.

Tuesday evening, city commissioners approved a municipal order officially accepting $1.007 million in Home Investment Partnerships-American Rescue Plan funds for a future low-income housing project.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

