The city of Owensboro will solicit developers for plans to create housing for the homeless population and people in danger of becoming homeless, with the project to be done with federal funds.
Tuesday evening, city commissioners approved a municipal order officially accepting $1.007 million in Home Investment Partnerships-American Rescue Plan funds for a future low-income housing project.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city did an assessment on housing gaps and determined there is a need for housing for people who are homeless, and for those who could experience homeless due to circumstance such as having to flee a domestic violence situation. In 2020, 21.6% of the county’s homeless population was homeless due to domestic violence.
The assessment found, on the average day, there are more than 200 homeless people in Owensboro, mostly staying in homeless shelters. About 10 to 15 people daily are homeless and are not in a shelter in some other form of housing. Programs for the homeless were operating at 90% of their capacity, the assessment found.
Community issues that affect access to housing include a lack of rental assistance, not enough resources for financial assistance, mortgage assistance or utility assistance, a lack of substance abuse treatment facilities and “little to no resources for elderly,” among others.
Shelton said the city will issue a request for proposals from developers to present plans to increase housing that addresses the homeless issue.
“It will be a really big project, but it’s needed,” Shelton said Wednesday. “We are in desperate need of affordable housing for the homeless.”
The city’s low-income housing is full, Shelton said.
A committee will study and grade the proposals sent by developers, with the goal of making a recommendation to the city manager, Shelton said. The project could be a new development, or the renovation of an existing building for housing.
“It just depends on what we get back” on the request for proposals, Shelton said.
