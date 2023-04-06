Officials with city government and Owensboro Municipal Utilities said Wednesday there is no connection between the OMU electric rate hike approved by the city last month and the cash payments OMU agreed Tuesday to provide city government for economic development over the next 10 years.
Although the rate hike was approved in late-March and the agreement for the annual cash payments was adopted earlier this week, officials say the timing was coincidental, and talks about OMU payments for economic development have been under discussion for a year or more.
City commissioners and the head of the city utility commission said OMU has an interest in helping foster economic development, including helping the city provide monetary incentives to new or expanding businesses.
In late-March, Owensboro city commissioners approved a 5.75% increase in electric rates for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, to take effect in June. A second 5.75% increase will go into effect in June 2024.
The rate increase was partially offset by declines in other fees on OMU bills. The average residential customer will see their bill increase by $2.43 when the second rate hike goes into effect.
OMU general manager Tim Lyons told commissioners on March 14 the electric rate increase is needed to build up the utility’s “cash day on hand,” which are days a utility can operate with no new revenue. The increase would also stabilize OMU’s “debt service ratio,” which is the organization’s ability to pay its debts.
City commissioners approved the recommended rate increase on March 21. At the commission’s next meeting earlier this week, they approved a municipal order amending the city’s agreement where OMU makes annual payments to the city in lieu of taxes. The amended agreement calls for OMU to make an additional payment of $55,000 annually for 10 years for economic development purposes.
OMU’s payment in lieu of taxes for the 2023 fiscal year is $7.87 million.
City Manager Nate Pagan said Wednesday the discussions about OMU providing funds to assist city economic development have been ongoing.
“We have been talking about the extra money for a year, or close to it,” he said.
He said the timing of the two events is coincidental.
“The document got done when it got done,” Pagan said of the economic development payments. “It is completely unrelated to the rate increase.”
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s communications and public relations specialist, said the utility commission discussed the agreement for the payments at its March 27 meeting.
When asked what role OMU should have in economic development, utility commission chairman Paul Martin said new business in the city benefits the city and OMU.
“Most of our customers are industrial-type customers,” he said. “If you look at the growth of OMU’s meters over the past five years, it has been lethargic, at least.”
The utility cannot expand outside its service area inside city limits, Martin said.
“It’s unfortunate we have a certain territory,” he said.
New business inside city limits will use OMU services.
“We need additional opportunities to provide services to businesses and residents,” Martin said. The economic developments “didn’t have anything to do with the rate increase.”
Dixon said of the economic development payments: “If we had not done this, it would not have offset the need for a rate adjustment.”
The agreement was discussed by the parties and by attorneys, Dixon said.
“It’s not out of the blue,” she said.
When asked about whether OMU should use resources to promote economic development in the city, Dixon said, “it’s in the best interest of our customers and community” to promote business growth.
“As a public utility, we take our role in the community seriously, and if we can support (economic development), we should.”
Mayor Tom Watson and commissioners reached Wednesday said they appreciated OMU providing funds for economic development.
“It adds to us being able to create incentives” for businesses, Watson said. OMU benefits “because with economic development comes more usage for electricity.”
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said of the annual economic development payments, “I was maybe surprised they wanted to do that, but I thought it was a good gesture for the community.”
When asked if the timing between the rate increase and the announcement of the payments seemed odd, Smith-Wright said, “I see what you’re saying, and I know how that looks.”
She later said: “I am glad they are contributing to the community.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said OMU, along with the city, county and other organizations, has a role in helping create economic development.
“It’s a situation were OMU realizes they need to have a good customer base to stay profitable and be in business,” Castlen said.
Costs for the utility are increasing; if OMU can’t expand its electric customer base, they will have to raise energy rates to cover expenses, he said.
“It’s pretty challenging to (gain) new customers and keep the customer base growing,” Castlen said. “If we don’t have outside entities coming in, (costs) fall on the few remaining, and costs are going up.”
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said discussions about the agreement approved Tuesday were done by city staff.
“I haven’t been in discussions with (OMU) for a year,” Maglinger said. “But we don’t get into that. We (commissioners) get in at the last point. We are told what the proposal was, and some background.
“I know it’s a good thing they are going to help us with economic development, because it’s something we are constantly looking for.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said of the rate increase and the economic development payment agreements happening so close together: “I imagine that is just a timing quirk. It may look odd, but that wasn’t the intent.
“I know every corporate structure generally operates by committee,” he said. “There was probably a team working on (economic development payments) completely separate” from the staff working on the rate increase.
“The right hand doesn’t always know what the left hand is doing.”
Glenn said he felt OMU had effectively worked to reduce the impact of the rate increase.
“They hate coming to us asking for rate increases,” Castlen said. “It’s not a moment of joy for them. They come to us when they have to.”
