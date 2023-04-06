Officials with city government and Owensboro Municipal Utilities said Wednesday there is no connection between the OMU electric rate hike approved by the city last month and the cash payments OMU agreed Tuesday to provide city government for economic development over the next 10 years.

Although the rate hike was approved in late-March and the agreement for the annual cash payments was adopted earlier this week, officials say the timing was coincidental, and talks about OMU payments for economic development have been under discussion for a year or more.

