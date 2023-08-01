The city’s Community Development department is preparing to move forward on building a home for first-time homebuyers in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
Plans to build two homes, on Woodford Avenue and Herr Avenue, for first-time homebuilders ran into snags when the city unsuccessfully put the projects out for bids three times. In each of the three cases, the bids came in over the city’s budget for the homes.
After the third bid was unsuccessful, the city reached out to contractor Paul Martin Builders, asking the contractor to provide quotes for both of the homes.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said Paul Martin submitted a quote for the Herr Avenue home, and is expected to also offer a quote on the Woodford Avenue project.
The Herr Avenue quote is being evaluated by the city’s purchasing department, Shelton said.
“It is within budget, so that’s a good thing,” Shelton said Monday. After the quote is reviewed by the purchasing department, it will be sent to City Manager Nate Pagan for approval, Shelton said.
Paul Martin Builders wasn’t able to bid on the last round of bids in time, Shelton said.
After the third round of bids were rejected, the city was able to ask for a quote from a contractor, as long as officials provided documentation they had attempted to bid out the project.
Shelton said Kaylyn Fox, the city’s purchasing manager, reached out to Paul Martin Builders to find out what needed to happen to “make this work.”
The city has partnered with Paul Martin on other homes, Shelton said.
“Paul Martin Builders is a great contractor to work with,” Shelton said. “We have a great relationship.”
The city is looking to build the two houses through a program for low-income families who use traditional loans to purchase the homes.
Construction on the Herr Avenue home should be able to begin quickly once the quote is approved, because the lot for the house has already been cleared, Shelton said.
“I will say we’ll be complete with the new home in six months,” Shelton said. “Both of the lots are clear.”
