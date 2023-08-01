The city’s Community Development department is preparing to move forward on building a home for first-time homebuyers in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.

Plans to build two homes, on Woodford Avenue and Herr Avenue, for first-time homebuilders ran into snags when the city unsuccessfully put the projects out for bids three times. In each of the three cases, the bids came in over the city’s budget for the homes.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

