The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is currently working on several projects around town and has plans for others over the next year or two.
City Parks Director Amanda Rogers said construction crews are working at new buildings at Jack C. Fisher Park and Ben Hawes Park, and smaller maintenance or equipment replacement projects are planned at Legion and Heartland parks.
A playground equipment replacement at Moreland Park will be considered for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but may not be needed if it’s is still in good shape, Rogers said Thursday.
She said work crews are nearing completion of a new maintenance building at Ben Hawes Park.
“We are within two weeks of being able to move in and utilize it,” she said.
At Fisher Park, work is underway on a new maintenance building, although construction was delayed by supply issues.
“Getting steel with COVID has been a little bit of an issue for everyone,” Rogers said. Supply issues related to the pandemic have affected more than just construction for the parks departments.
“Right now, we are having an issue with vendors getting products in our concession stands,” Rogers said. For example, she said ice cream supplies are scarce because there’s a shortage of the plastic wrappers for ice cream bars.
But with work underway on the maintenance building, Rogers said she anticipates it will be complete by October.
At Heartland Park, a small neighborhood park in the Heartlands subdivision, the plan is to replace aging playground equipment there. The city agreed to maintain certain parts of the subdivision in an arrangement with developers, which includes the playground.
“It’s small,” Rogers said of the project. “I think it’s around $39,000.”
The funds were included in the city budget that went into effect this month, and the playground equipment will be replaced this year, she said.
At Legion Park, the rubber playground surface is scheduled to be replaced. A similar replacement project is in the budget for the rubber playground surface at Lazy Dayz Playground at Smothers Park.
Moreland Park is not scheduled for any work this year, but the playground equipment is on the city’s replacement plan for the next fiscal year. Rogers said that project might be pushed back if an analysis on maintenance there shows the equipment has another year in its lifespan.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
