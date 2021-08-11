Cravens Pool, which was built in 1975, may have seen its last summer season.
Amanda Rogers, director of parks and recreation, told city commissioners Tuesday the 46 year-old swimming pool requires $383,000 in repairs before the Green River District Health Department will authorize it for future operations.
With that in mind, Rogers is compiling information about whether the city should repair the pool, build a new pool at the Cravens Avenue site, or construct some other feature for the neighborhood, such as a spray park.
“Since 1995 we were aware we had issues, and have been working to address them,” Rogers said. The city has done major projects at the pool over the years, and spends between $18,000-$20,000 annually for general maintenance, she said.
During a review of the pool this year, health department officials found four violations, including two significant violations that have to be corrected. The violations result from falling plaster and the pool liner trapping water, preventing water from circulating.
“We can no longer talk about the small repair,” Rogers said. “ ... We are talking about repairs that are significant.”
Rogers expanded on the issues following the meeting, saying, “I don’t think we will be open” at Cravens Pool during the 2022 season.
Rogers said it’s time for officials “to look at the overall aquatics plan.”
Along with the Cravens pool, the city also has Combest Pool on McJohnson Avenue. In 2019, Combest Pool had about 150 visitors daily during the season, while Cravens Pool had around 55, figures that didn’t include private rentals, Rogers said.
Combest Pool, which is 48 years old, underwent renovations in fiscal year 2015-16, which officials hope will expand its lifespan “at least 10 more years,” Rogers said after the meeting.
Building a new pool would cost “easily no less than $5 million,” Rogers said.
Rogers plans to use social media to get feedback on what residents would like to see happen with the pool property. A public meeting will also be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St.
Rogers will also consult with other cities about their aquatic centers.
“I want to make sure I put the best recommendation out there,” Rogers said.
Mayor Tom Watson asked Rogers to get a cost estimate for constructing a spray park and a pool.
“We want to have good, solid information about how we can assist that area,” while being careful with taxpayer dollars, Watson said.
Rogers said she hopes to have a recommendation by the end of the year.
