The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is considering a partnership with a group of city pickleball players interested in adding more pickleball courts.
City parks director Amanda Rogers said members of the River City Pickleball Club have approached parks officials about building more outdoor courts at a city park.
The partnership isn’t a new one. River City Pickleball Club raised funds to pay half the cost of a tennis court into four pickleball courts at York Park.
Merchant Centre Court has indoor and outdoor courts. The Daviess County Parks Department is converting tennis courts at Yellow Creek Park and the old Stanley School property into pickleball courts.
The members or the River City Pickleball Club “are getting organized to determine what they can do,” Rogers said last week. “We have land, they have a need, want and a desire.
“If they are willing to put some money into it. I’m willing to take this need — because I agree with it — to my bosses,” Rogers said.
Altaf Merchant, an Owensboro resident who won a gold medal last weekend in the men’s doubles competition at the Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open, said the sport has grown tremendously in Owensboro.
“Pickleball started in Owensboro around 2007, and it has been growing,” Merchant said Friday. “... Now, we have 250 to 300 active players.”
Merchant, who is a world ranked pickleball player, said he supports the construction of a new pickleball facility at Ben Hawes Park. Pickleball players “can take existing tennis courts and put one pickleball court here and there ... or build a state of the art, amazing facility.”
“Our goal is to build a 16 court at Ben Hawes Park and have it done by 2023,” Merchant said.
Rogers said some locations have been suggested, but nothing has been settled on.
“We have not lined up and determined an exact spot,” Roger said, adding that Ben Hawes and Waymond Morris parks have been considered as possible sites.
Merchant said he and the River City Pickleball Club will be working to raise funds for the proposed project.
Club members “are thinking big-picture; they are thinking about the future,” Merchant said. “I’m excited to have a partner. “Having River City Pickleball Club on board with me and the city is awesome.”
Regarding fundraising, Merchant said, “if you really have people who care, it’s going to be easy to raise $300,000 to $400,000.”
The city is beginning the process of creating a new parks master plan. Rogers said she anticipates pickleball will be in the final plan, but said, “if (supporters) can pull everything together, I’m willing to not wait for the master plan.”
