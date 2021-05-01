The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is planning to resurface the playing area at Lazy Dayz Playground sometime next year, with funds the parks department has set aside for the project.
City Parks Director Amanda Rogers said the poured-in-place rubber base has not been replaced since the playground was opened on the riverfront. The surfacing is in need of replacement due to “the amount of foot traffic we see at that place, and the wear and tear” from the elements, Rogers said.
The parks department has saved about $320,000 for the project. Although the funds already exist, with the parks department putting money into the replacement fund every year for the work, the project will be part of the 2021-22 parks budget city commissioners will approve this month.
“We are not asking for new money,” Rogers said Friday. “It’s a budgeted item. We have been saving for the replacement of the surface since it has been installed. I’ve been putting back basically $30,000 every year.”
Workers will replace the rubberized surface and the foam pad underneath.
“It will definitely have to be a warm-weather project,” Rogers said. “I would expect it to be a spring project.”
“There will be some inconvenience” for park visitors, she said. Once work begins, the park will likely be closed for a couple of weeks.
The city does not yet have a timeline for when bids will be solicited for a start date for the work, Rogers said.
Turf at the playground will also have to be replaced. The project can be done without removing the playground equipment, she said.
“We have never replaced surfacing where we have not replaced equipment as well,” Rogers said. Unlike parks with mulch padding, the surface at Lazy Dayz Playground doesn’t require annual maintenance.
“This will be once every 10 years or 12 years,” Rogers said. “I feel pretty good that we got that kind of life out of it.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
