Owensboro’s Community Development Department is planning to build two new homes for first-time homebuyers in the neighborhoods of the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.

The homes are planned for Herr Avenue and Woodford Avenue and will be the only new homes the department will build in the Northwest NRSA this year.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

