Owensboro’s Community Development Department is planning to build two new homes for first-time homebuyers in the neighborhoods of the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
The homes are planned for Herr Avenue and Woodford Avenue and will be the only new homes the department will build in the Northwest NRSA this year.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city solicited construction bids earlier this year, but the bids came in well over budget.
“The latest bid we got for these homes was exorbitant,” Shelton said Tuesday.
The city is soliciting for new bids, with the goal of opening bids May 18.
The homes are for low-income, first-time homebuyers who will pay for the homes through a traditional mortgage. Shelton said the funds for the houses come from federal HOME grant dollars and from city funds.
Shelton said homeowners have already been selected for the homes. The plans call for a three-bedroom, two story house to be built on Woodford Avenue and for a four-bedroom, single-story house to be constructed on Herr Avenue.
“It was nice, because the two homebuyers we lined up for these home have actually had input” in the designs, Shelton said.
The city takes applications for new home builds for first-time buyers through the Northwest NRSA project. So far, $10.453 million in public and private dollars have been allocated to home and rental property projects and beautification in the Northwest neighborhoods, with $5.8 million coming from private dollars.
“These are first-time homebuyers who have been renting most of their lives,” Shelton said.
So far this year, “we haven’t been able to build any,” Shelton said. “These are the ones we will get done this fiscal year.”
The city will have a new allocation of HOME funds for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“With our new allocation, we’ll do two homes next year, maybe one,” Shelton said.
