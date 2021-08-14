The city of Owensboro is planning to install signs throughout the city that will guide visitors to places of interest.
Earlier this week, city commissioners gave an informal thumbs up to the idea, so city staff members could continue the design of the signs.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said officials are planning to install 36 “wayfinding” signs around the city.
“The whole idea of this process was to get you to Owensboro, and once you get here, get you to the places you’re looking for” and some other places of interest, such as the RiverPark Center and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Hancock told commissioners.
The idea is to “catch your attention, and guide you to those locations,” Hancock said.
A committee made up of city officials and representatives from groups like the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Chamber Young Professionals has been working on the initiative. The idea for the signs came from the “OBKY Project” citizen councils.
Hancock said the signs at major roadways like U.S. 60, Frederica Street and Kentucky 54 will give basic information about destinations, while signs placed downtown will be more specific.
The committee is planning for 36 wayfinder signs initially, plus an additional 15 signs to direct visitors to parking.
The signs will include three “interactive live maps” where people can touch a location and receive information about it, Hancock said.
The total cost of the signs would be between $150,000 and $175,000, Hancock said.
When asked for a timeframe for the project, Hancock said, “I’d say we will be ready to move on this in two to three months,” with about six months needed to install the signs.
In an interview after the meeting, Hancock said the committee will next decide what will be on the signs. The signs will list venues and museums, but won’t list private businesses such as restaurants.
“Those informational signs will point you to something you didn’t know we had,” Hancock said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.