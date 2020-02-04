The city of Owensboro is planning to spend at least $90,000 to host the Owensboro HydroFair later this year.
Owensboro city commissioners will vote on a municipal order Tuesday allowing Mayor Tom Watson to sign a memorandum of agreement with American Hydroplane Events, the company that is organizing the event.
The Owensboro HydroFair, slated to last from Aug. 14 to 16, will have about 50 hydroplanes racing on the Ohio River. The city hosted similar hydroplane races during the Owensboro Regatta in the 1960s and 1970s.
The $90,000 will be used to pay for fuel, equipment, supplies, insurance and race officials, according to the agreement. The city will also be responsible for providing numerous other items, including award trophies, shirts and hats for race volunteers, walkie-talkies and hotel rooms, the agreement states.
American Hydroplane Events will be responsible for providing race personnel, technical support for on-water rescue vessels and scoring and timing equipment.
Tim Ross, director of Public Events with the City of Owensboro, said the expenses will be comparable to the Owensboro Air Show, which the HydroFair is replacing this year. The $90,000 is not the full cost.
“That’s just certainly a portion of it,” Ross said. “That’s a part of the budget that would be comparable to (the) airshow.”
Also included in the agreement is the stipulation that the city reimburses American Hydroplane Events for up to $2,000 to attend the American Power Boat Association’s annual meeting on Feb. 22 and 23. Ross said the Owensboro HydroFair will be discussed at the meeting.
“They’ll be representing our HydroFair at that event since they’re managing the racing,” Ross said.
More information on the Owensboro HydroFair can be found at owensborohydrofair.com
In other business, city commissioners will vote on a municipal order allowing the city to apply for a $46,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Highway Safety grant. The grant will be used to pay Owensboro Police Department Officers overtime during traffic campaigns such as “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The city has applied for similar grants in previous years.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.