CITY HOTEL TAX

Assistant manager Jody Reichelt helps out on a busy afternoon Tuesday as she makes up a bed in a room at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront. City commissioners held the first reading on an ordinance to create a 4% hotel room tax.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro city commissioners are considering creating a 4% city transient hotel tax as a way to fund construction of an indoor sports complex.

Commissioners held first reading on the ordinance Tuesday evening. If approved at the commission’s next meeting later this month, the city will begin taxing hotel room rentals in January.

