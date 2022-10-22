The city of Owensboro is planning a $1.8 million replacement of the irrigation system at Ben Hawes Golf Course, with the hope of having the work done by the spring of 2023.

The deadline for contractors to send proposals to the city was last week, and city officials are examining two bids.

