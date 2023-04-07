In late March, the city’s Community Development Department began accepting applications from low-income city residents seeking assistance with rental payments and from small businesses that struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the two weeks the city took applications, officials approved 157 requests for rental assistance for a total of $222,187 in payments. The Community Development Department also provided 12 small business grants for a total of $30,000.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

