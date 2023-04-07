In late March, the city’s Community Development Department began accepting applications from low-income city residents seeking assistance with rental payments and from small businesses that struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the two weeks the city took applications, officials approved 157 requests for rental assistance for a total of $222,187 in payments. The Community Development Department also provided 12 small business grants for a total of $30,000.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said her department is gathering documentation from applicants, landlords and business owners to get the funds distributed.
“We are still working through a few issues with landlords,” Shelton said Thursday.
The funds are through the federal CARES Act.
Low-income renters who met income guidelines were eligible for three months of rental assistance. Small businesses with five or fewer employees applied for $2,500 micro-enterprise grants.
The application period closed March 30.
“It was a quick application period,” Shelton said.
The city also received CARES dollars in 2020 for rental and small business assistance.
“People were prepared this time,” Shelton said, “and they knew what to bring in.”
Twelve of the 16 small businesses that applied for assistance received funding, Shelton said.
The funds should be allocated within the next couple of weeks.
The city received more rental assistance applications than it could fund. Some unfunded applications are pending, in case any of the 157 approved applications fall through, such as for failing to provide necessary financial documents, Shelton said.
“It is such a process to get all that information” together, she said. “If not all of those applications are able to be fulfilled from that 157, we have others lined up.
“We have some (applicants) waiting in the wings.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.