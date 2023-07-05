The City of Owensboro is looking to purchase a new trolley to replace the current 1999 model downtown trolley.
“We’re purchasing a new trolley because the trolley has passed its lifespan,” said Kevin DeRossitt, the deputy director of public works. “It is not urgent. It has had it through its life, and is due for replacement.”
People use the trolley downtown for travel to the hotels, convention centers and dining areas throughout the downtown area, DeRossitt said.
The vehicle can carry an approximate amount of 30 passengers, being a good balance of those from the city and those from out of town, Stephen Franklin, director of public works, said.
“The bid for the [new] trolley is currently being advertised, with a submission deadline of July 6,” Franklin said. “The vehicle will be purchased using CARES Act grant funds. [...] The bid is for a diesel powered engine.”
From April through October, the trolley runs on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., then from 4-8 p.m. The trolley also runs on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., then from 4-10 p.m.
From November through March, the trolley runs on Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and on Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m
“[We are seeking a new trolley] due to the trolley reaching the end of its useful service life.” DeRossitt said. “We want to ensure that the vehicle we operate is reliable, safe and comfortable for all riders.”
The city is looking for an equal or better trolley, including a heavy-duty, low floor, ADA compliant transit trolley, DeRossitt said.
“With the replacement vehicle, we are looking to maintain reliable and safe vehicles to serve our riders, while providing as comfortable of a ride as possible,” Franklin said.
The bid is seeking a low-floor transit trolley, which is built and operated much like a typical heavy duty bus, while maintaining the appearance of a traditional trolley, Franklin said.
“[The old trolley was facing] nothing major, it just gets to the point where you continue to work on small things enough, the cost starts going up,” DeRossitt said.
Conductors will provide the delivery with their bid submission, and the city could have the vehicle within 12 months from the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.