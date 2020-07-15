Owensboro’s 2020 Hydrofair, originally scheduled for Aug. 15-16, has been postponed.
Due to complications surrounding the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the state and mandates from Gov. Beshear’s office, city officials, in consultation with the Department of Public Health and American Hydroplane Events, has rescheduled the event for Sept. 12-13.
In February, the City Commission set aside $90,000 to pay for race officials, fuel, equipment, supplies and insurance for the event with the hopes of hosting roughly 50 hydroplanes for the race.
American Hydroplane Events would have been responsible for providing race personnel, technical support for on-water rescue vessels, and scoring and timing equipment, according to an agreement with the city.
Initially, the Hydrofair weekend was also to include live music at Friday After 5 on Aug. 14, Live on the Banks on Aug. 15 and the annual Bridge Run 5K/10K, also on Aug. 15, all of which have also been postponed or canceled.
Postponements are par for the course in the age of COVID, but rescheduling the event in the hopes that September will see a reduction in COVID cases was not an easy decision to make, said Tim Ross, Owensboro director of public events.
“This is a decision that was not made lightly, but the safety and health of the race teams, volunteers, and spectators is always our main goal,” he said. “At this time, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country as well as here in Kentucky, we cannot continue with the event on its originally scheduled weekend. We are hopeful we can safely bring this event to the riverfront in September.”
For now, the plan is to take all of the originally scheduled events and plug them right into the September dates, Ross said.
”That is the hope,” he said. “At this point all of the activities are being pushed back into September. We intend on confirming plans for September in early August to give people at least a month to plan accordingly.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.