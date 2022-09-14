With the renovation of Fire Station 2 complete, and with the city nearly ready to bid out work on a new fire training center, officials are now turning their attention to the new OFD project, rebuilding Fire Station 3.
Station 3, on Cravens Avenue, was built in 1973. The station is next on the list of stations to be remodeled or rebuilt. The goal, Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager said, is to have the design work completed in time to start work on building a new Station 3 by next July.
“That will be a total rebuild of the station,” Hancock said.
The city will advertise for a designer for the new station next month.
City Fire Chief James Howard said the department’s master plan calls for renovation or rebuilds of Station 3, Station 4 at 25th and Breckenridge streets, and Station 1 on Ninth and Locust streets.
Officials will “either remodel or replace Station 3, Station 4 and Station 1” over the next four to five years, Howard said Tuesday.
“It’s not a modern station,” Howard said of Station 3.
When the city remodeled and expanded Fire Station 2 earlier this year, sleeping cubicles were added, replacing the open sleeping areas. The change accommodates both male and female firefighters, giving them privacy while they sleep.
“The (dorm) spaces at Station 2 are a real hit,” Howard said. “It gives the firefighters private space, which lets them be more relaxed. We are learning from Station 2, to see what (features) we can put into Station 3.”
The approximate cost of building a new station is $6 million, according to the city commission’s projects list.
Hancock said the new design would also likely include bay doors in front and back of the station, which would eliminate firefighters backing into the bays.
“We have looked at stations across the county” to get ideas for Station 3, Hancock said.
The station will be rebuilt at its Cravens Avenue location, because the station is in proximity to older houses that are more fire prone than new construction. Hancock said the station’s location can still reach newer homes built away from the station in its coverage area.
Construction on Station 3 could begin as early as next July, when the 2023-24 fiscal year begins. The work could start even while contractors are finishing the fire training center, which is expected to be done by October of next year.
Hancock said officials will start design on renovating or replacing Station 4 while construction proceeds on Station 3, with the intent on bidding the Station 4 work in July 2024.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
