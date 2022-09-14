With the renovation of Fire Station 2 complete, and with the city nearly ready to bid out work on a new fire training center, officials are now turning their attention to the new OFD project, rebuilding Fire Station 3.

Station 3, on Cravens Avenue, was built in 1973. The station is next on the list of stations to be remodeled or rebuilt. The goal, Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager said, is to have the design work completed in time to start work on building a new Station 3 by next July.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

