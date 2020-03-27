The U.S. Senate has passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, aimed at giving money to people, businesses and numerous other entities during the coronavirus pandemic, which has put a widespread hurt on the nation’s economy.
The stimulus package, expected to give people earning less than $75,000 a year a $1,200 check to boost the economy, also includes provisions to help cities but most in Kentucky will probably not see any direct aid unless there are last-minute changes to the package.
As of Thursday morning, localities with a population of fewer than 500,000 would be ineligible for the aid, according to Politico. Under that stipulation, the only Kentucky city that would receive aid is Louisville.
Angela Hamric, the city’s financial director, said the bill is not final and there could be last-minute changes that impact Owensboro and other cities.
“It’s too soon for us to really know anything,” she said.
Hamric added that the city has taken steps to track out-of-pocket expenses in the event where the federal government may take steps to reimburse localities who have taken a financial loss.
“So when the time comes and we get that final information and we know what we can submit for reimbursement, we’ll be ready,” she said.
The legislation, about 880 pages, is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history.
Although the city might not receive direct aid from the bill, other entities in Owensboro may. The bill includes $100 billion for hospitals, $500 billion for business loans and money that would extend employee benefits in length and eligibility, according to the New York Times.
There is also a chance Owensboro may receive federal money through the state government. Matt Chase, executive director of the National Association of Counties, said his understanding is that every state will receive $1.25 billion, money that can be distributed to cities, according to Politico.
The Senate passed the bill Wednesday and now awaits a planned Friday, March 27 House vote.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
