The coming 26 months are expected to be busy ones at Owensboro City Hall, with officials having green-lighted nearly $47 million in construction projects.

While one of the projects on the list, the tennis court expansion at Merchant Centre Court, is essentially complete, the projects list includes plans to build an $18 million indoor sports complex, a $9.5 million transient boat dock, a $5 million new training center for the fire department, and a new OFD Station 3.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.