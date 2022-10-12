The coming 26 months are expected to be busy ones at Owensboro City Hall, with officials having green-lighted nearly $47 million in construction projects.
While one of the projects on the list, the tennis court expansion at Merchant Centre Court, is essentially complete, the projects list includes plans to build an $18 million indoor sports complex, a $9.5 million transient boat dock, a $5 million new training center for the fire department, and a new OFD Station 3.
The city also has plans to renovate Cravens Pool, replace playground equipment at Moreland Park, add features to Moneta Sleet Jr. Park, add an estimated $1.8 million irrigation system to Ben Hawes Golf Course and make $5 million in drainage improvements to neighborhoods in the North York area.
Cravens Pool and North York will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act dollars, while bonds for the sports complex will be covered by the transient room tax city commissioners approved earlier this year. The bonds for the boat dock will be paid by money the city has already been budgeting for bonds that were recently paid off, officials said previously.
When asked if they had concerns about pursuing large projects at a time when interest rates are increasing and fuel prices have risen, some Owensboro city commissioners said the time was right to continue the projects, given the anticipated benefits to the city. Others said they would curb the list if the city’s financial staff said it was necessary.
Mayor Tom Watson said all of the projects on the list will not be done by the completion dates on the city’s projects list and said the city “would be hard-pressed for the boat dock and sports plex to come close to being completed in a year or two.”
Watson said commissioners rely on financial analysis from the city’s staff. “I’m cautiously optimistic we will be able to get those projects moving in the next year or so,” he said.
But the city could scale back the projects list if necessary, Watson said.
“The economy is so volatile” with energy prices, federal energy policy and the uncertainty of the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said. “To me, the (fire department projects) are more important than the boat dock.”
Watson later said, “everyone wants to do glitzy projects, but I’m looking at nuts and bolts.”
The indoor sports complex is a community need, because it will allow Owensboro to compete with other cities for year-round sports tourism, Watson said. “It’s definitely a project our community needs.”
A future financial concern for City Hall is attracting and retaining employees, while coping with inflation increasing city expenses, Watson said.
“I’m trying extremely hard to look at the overall budget, to not have a tax increase in two years,” he said. “It’s going to be hard with inflation and businesses taking our good employees.
“I think there’s one on the horizon, with pension costs and the cost of doing business.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said the city’s economy has been strong, giving officials an opportunity to pursue projects. The indoor sports complex and the boat dock will have a return on investment and be a draw to the city, he said.
“Generally, in Owensboro, we have extremely-, probably dangerously-low unemployment, especially if you’re a business owner,” Glenn said. “We have the convention center operating in the black, virtually for the first time in its history,” which means the center will not need a substantial subsidy from local government.
“I think we are in a good place. The city of Owensboro is in good financial shape. We are bringing in more than we are spending. The sportsplex and boat dock will make more money than we are investing.”
In addition to bringing tourists to the city, facilities like the sportsplex and boat dock can attract people who want to live in a community with such amenities, along with strong schools and a favorable place to retire, Glenn said.
“We will make a favorable impression and (offer) them a quality of life a lot of communities can’t duplicate,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said the city has planned to finance the sports complex through the hotel room tax, and said financing the boat dock has already been provided for as well. Sanford said one of his other priorities, new space for a senior center, is also covered. The city’s $3 million comes from unallocated ARPA dollars.
“It’s is a lot of stuff going on, but I think everything on (the projects list) are really good things,” he said. Rising interest rates “will affect our bond rating. Money is not as cheap as it was. But, in my humble opinion, it will never be that cheap again in our lifetimes.”
If city staff “signals to me there’s something we cannot handle, they have my attention,” he said, noting the city’s economy has been strong.
Some of the projects on the list, such as fire department and parks improvements, are part of long-term plans and are budgeted for, Sanford said. Every project on the list “I see as needed,” he said.
City projects, such as investments downtown, have spurred economic development, Sanford said.
“I don’t look at it as spending money,” he said. “If there’s an investment to be made and it is going to affect people over a lot of years and be a benefit city and county wide, and we have the money to do it, I’m interested in a lot of things.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said the city should proceed with projects on the list.
“A lot of projects on that list have been going on in other budgets and are already paid for,” he said. “Who knows how the economy is going to go, but I don’t see any reason to stop projects.”
Of the list of projects, “I can’t think of something that’s not needed,” Maglinger said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said he was not in favor of the boat dock. Castlen and Watson voted against the project, while Glenn, Maglinger and Sanford voted to proceed.
“That’s a project I personally don’t feel we have to have,” Castlen said. “It’s not going to pay for itself in any form or fashion.”
An examination of the proposal done earlier this year by city staff said a boat dock would draw boaters from across the region to downtown hotels and restaurants.
Castlen said he supports the indoor sports complex, because it will “help fill beds and restaurants, and will have a financial impact.”
“I’m a very conservative person,” he said. “I like to weigh the factors, (such as), ‘Is it going to pay for itself?’ ”
Other projects on the list, such as the OFD and park improvements, are needed, Castlen said.
“You pretty much have to have those,” Castlen said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
