The Owensboro City Commission heard on Tuesday the first reading of its proposed tax rates for fiscal year 2020-21 that contains a slight decrease in its real property rate.
The city is proposing to lower its real property rate from 26.60 cents to 26.40 per $100 assessed valuation from the previous year. That means an owner whose home or land is assessed at $100,000 would pay $264 in property taxes.
Increased property values, with the combination of new construction from the previous year, are allowing for the rate decrease as the city projects its real property revenue to increase from $9 million to $9.4 million.
Angela Hamric-Waninger, the city’s finance and support services director, said there was $36.5 million in new property in 2019 and $29 million in new property so far this year. The $29 million, however, won’t roll into the city’s taxable base until next year.
“There was a lot of new construction last year,” Hamric-Waninger said. “…And out there at Gateway (Commons), there has been a lot of new property for that time frame as well as other areas throughout the city.”
The city has the option to collect up to a 4% increase in real property revenue, which is allowed by state law without forcing a referendum.
However, if the city had kept the same rate as last year, City Manager Nate Pagan said it would’ve pushed the city over the 4% threshold.
Pagan said the real property rate is important because of the revenue it generates.
“The primary rate, as I think of it, is the real property rate,” Pagan said. “…That’s 82% of the property tax revenue. That’s $9.4 million of the $11.2 million total.”
The plan is to maintain the identical vehicle rate of 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation as the previous fiscal year. It’s expected to generate $1 million.
With the personal property rate, it will see an increase from 26.74 to 27.87 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. It’s projected to bring in $1.1 million. That revenue comes from non-real estate properties self-reported to the state by businesses.
Pagan said personal property is the one tax rate the city has no control over.
“The state has a formula on a spreadsheet; you plug in your real property rate and it tells you what your personal rate is,” Pagan said. “So it’s really not even discretionary.”
The city ended its 2019-2020 fiscal year in June with a surplus of $1.9 million.
Pagan said job turnovers and vacancies contributed to the surplus.
“Generally, revenues were above budget and expenses were below budget,” Pagan said. “…And then we were fortunate that the state put a pause on the scheduled increase for our pension contribution rates, which was also another good savings for us.”
The second reading of the proposed tax rates is set for the next regular City Commission meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 at City Hall.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.