A second round of federal emergency funds the city received this year allowed the Community Development Department to provide rental assistance to 124 households and 11 small businesses.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city paid out $237,732 in assistance to renters and small businesses. The funds came from a second round of federal CARES Act dollars, and the city began taking applications for people seeking assistance in March.
Eligibility for the funds was “based on low-income thresholds,” Shelton said Wednesday.
For example, a family of four had to earn $57,600 or less annually to qualify for rental assistance.
The funds paid three months of rent for qualifying renters and provided grants of $2,500 for businesses with five or fewer employees, Shelton said.
The business grants could be used for most activities, except for personal purchases, business improvement, taxes, government debts and lien payments.
“We had spa treatment places, small shops, repair shops, furniture stores” apply, Shelton said Wednesday. “It was a myriad of different businesses.”
In all, 177 households and 12 businesses applied for assistance. There were more requests than there were available funds, Shelton said.
“Fortunately, we were able to fund as many applications as we could,” she said, “but it’s unfortunate all of the applications couldn’t be funded.”
The COVID-19 pandemic did economic damage to businesses and residents that is still being felt, Shelton said.
“Everything changed because of the pandemic,” she said. “Some people have not recovered from being unemployed, or are sick still and have lasting symptoms.
“We will feel the effects for a long time.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.