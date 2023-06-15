A second round of federal emergency funds the city received this year allowed the Community Development Department to provide rental assistance to 124 households and 11 small businesses.

Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city paid out $237,732 in assistance to renters and small businesses. The funds came from a second round of federal CARES Act dollars, and the city began taking applications for people seeking assistance in March.

