In honor of Veterans Day, the city of Owensboro will waive public transit fees on Nov. 11. Rides will be free of charge during regular transit hours of 6 a.m. to 7:35 p.m., and buses will run on their regular routes.
City providing free bus rides for Veterans Day
Karah Wilson
- Red Devils rout Graves (1)
