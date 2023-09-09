The city is purchasing additional property downtown to used as parking for the planned indoor sports complex.
Tuesday evening, city commissioners approved a municipal order to purchase the former Sunlite Music building at 600 West Third St. Commissioners approved purchasing the property for $725,000 from owner Joel Osborne.
The indoor sports complex is currently being designed with the expectation of being ready for the city to solicit construction bids this fall. Officials approved going ahead with the sports complex, which will be open for public use during the week and booked for sports tournaments on weekends.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the lot is one of several locations the city can use for parking at the indoor sports complex.
“We had purchased the old Roberts Bros. lot a few years ago, and we have parking in the new parking garage that was built a few years ago next to the GRITS” on St. Elizabeth Street, Hancock said Friday.
Between the old Roberts Bros. property and the Sunlite property, the city will have about 150 parking spaces for the sports complex.
In addition, there are 150 parking spaces in the parking garage for potential use, along with 60 at the Boardwalk Pipeline lot on West Second Street that can be used on nights and weekends, Hancock said.
Some on-street parking will be available as well, Hancock said, while people staying at any of the downtown hotels would be within walking distance of the facility.
“That pushes you over what you’d consider your (requirement) for parking for the facility,” Hancock said. “That should provide more than adequate parking for the new sports facility.”
People likely won’t be staying all day at the sports complex, so there should be available parking at all times during tournaments, Hancock said.
“When you have 40 basketball teams, you have transient traffic, so you have people coming in and out,” Hancock said. “They are not just sitting there camping out.”
Once items stored in the old Sunlite building are moved out, the building will be demolished.
“Well have that down, prepped and ready before the (SportsPlex) is finished,” Hancock said.
The plans for the sports complex will be finalized this month, paving the way for the city to solicit bids.
“I hope, sometime before Thanksgiving, to have those (bids) on the street,” Hancock said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.