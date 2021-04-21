The city is applying for a state Homeland Security grant to purchase an armored response and rescue vehicle for the Owensboro Police Department.
Tuesday evening, city commissioners authorized Mayor Tom Watson to apply for the $263,000 Homeland Security grant.
If the grant is approved, it would allow OPD to purchase a “tactical multipurpose response and rescue vehicle” that Police Chief Art Ealum said could be used to rescue hostages, and provide cover for emergency responders in an shooting incident.
Major JD Winkler said the department would purchase the vehicle, which is “made specific for law enforcement use, as opposed to a military vehicle” received through a military surplus program, Winkler said Tuesday afternoon before the meeting.
The grant, which does not require any matching funds from the city, is specifically for police agencies to prepare for incident such as domestic violent extremism and active shooter situations, Winkler said.
“This vehicle can carry up to 20 citizens in a rescue-type situation,” Winkler said. Later, Winkler said, “We hope it would never be needed ... but if we needed it, it would be negligent” if OPD didn’t seek the grant for the vehicle.
Ealum told commissioners Marshall County, Kentucky received a Homeland Security grant to purchase a similar vehicle after a school shooting killed two students and injured 14 other people there in 2018.
“If you look at what’s happening in our country all around us, we want to be proactive,” Ealum said.
Ealum said the vehicle would provide cover for responders such as EMTs sent to help the wounded in an ongoing active shooter incident.
Commissioners approved applying for the grant.
“The biggest issue with (incidents) like Columbine is they didn’t get to victims quickly enough” to provide medical treatment, Commissioner Bob Glenn said.
Commissioners also approved the city applying for a $29,000 Homeland Security grant to purchase additional security cameras for the exterior of Owensboro City Hall, and to purchase ballistic panels that would be installed behind the commissioners’ dais in the commission chamber.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said City Hall has multiple security measures such as locks that make it hard for a person to move through the building, cameras and a police officer on duty at commission meetings. The cameras and ballistic panels were only an extra layer of protection, Hancock said.
Tuesday was the first time city commissioners met together since restrictions on room occupancy were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public were allowed to attend the meeting, but were spaced out for social distancing.
Watson and commissioners urged people to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Watson, a Republican, said Republican men have been hesitant to get vaccinated.
“I’ve had the shot for a long time,” said Watson, adding that getting enough people vaccinated will lead to COVID-19 restrictions being loosened across the state.
“The governor has said when we get to 2.5 million people vaccinated, he will begin to open up our commonwealth,” Watson said. “... It’s really important we open the commonwealth back up” to keep the state from falling behind, he said.
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said while people over age 50 are getting vaccinate, people between the ages of 18 and 40 are “lagging behind.”
“I would encourage you to get your vaccine, so we can get past this quicker,” Sanford said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
