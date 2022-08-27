With designs largely completed, Owensboro officials are ready to start work constructing a new fire training center at the corner of J.R. Miller Boulevard and 14th Street.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said officials will put the project out for bids in September, with the goal of starting work by October. The hope, Hancock said, is to have the center constructed and in use by late summer next year.
“We are going through the final stages” of finalizing the design, Hancock said Friday. “It is going to be a nice facility and one that is needed.
“It’s going to provide our firefighters with a state-of-the-art facility and will help with recruitment as well.”
Firefighters will continue to use much of the site while the work is in progress. For example, fire classes will be held in the old ABC Rentals building while the old classroom building is torn down and a new one is built. Also, firefighters will continue using the old fire tower until the new tower is delivered and installed, Hancock said.
“Training doesn’t stop for them,” Hancock said. “That’s why the ABC building works so well for the project.”
The new tower will also contain a burn room for fire and smoke simulations. The old burn room will be demolished. Officials visited other training centers to get ideas for the center.
“You end up with a better facility that they can train in,” Hancock said. “There is a lot of new stuff that will be available to them.”
At least demolition work is expected to start in October. Because the site is already paved, the work won’t be slowed by impassible terrain.
“The site itself gives the contractor an advantage,” he said. “You have a place to play down your materials and a place where you won’t be in the mud.”
The total project cost is still anticipated to be about $5 million.
“I feel pretty comfortable with that number,” Hancock said. “I feel we should be within that price range, based on the design.
“It’s something our firefighters will be proud of. It’s much needed and will be something that is much utilized.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.