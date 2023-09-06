City real property and vehicle tax rates will remain steady for fiscal year 2023-24 while personal property taxes will be lowered.
Owensboro city commissioners held first reading Tuesday of an ordinance setting tax rates for the new fiscal year. The rate will be approved by commissioners later this month.
The real property tax rate will remain at 26.40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“We propose no change to the real estate rate from last year,” City Manager Nate Pagan told commissioners.
At that rate, a home with $100,000 of assessed value would have a city real property tax bill of $264, Pagan said.
“The real estate rate is the most prominent,” Pagan said. “It is the far majority of our tax revenue, so we’re pleased to propose no change to the rate.”
The rate is expected to bring in $10.914 million in revenue, an increase of almost $500,000 over the previous fiscal year.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger said before the meeting the city will receive more revenue because of property value growth citywide.
The city decided not to take the “compensating rate,” which would have been a lower rate that would have generated the same amount as in fiscal year 2022-23. The city also chose not to take a 4% increase in its real property rates, which is the highest amount the city could have raised the rate without it being subject to public recall, Waninger said.
“The real property rate, this is the fourth year at that rate,” Waninger said. “Some cities have taken the 4%.”
Vehicle property taxes will also remain stable, at 30.30 cents per $100. The vehicle tax rate has been the same in the city since 1995.
The personal property rate, which is a tax on business equipment, is 27.08 cents per $100. The rate in 2022-23 was 27.61 cents.
Waninger said the personal property rate is set by a calculation through the state Department of Local Government that is based on the city’s real property tax rate from the Department of Local Government, which the city must follow.
The three taxes project to $13.499 million in revenue for the city over the fiscal year.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
