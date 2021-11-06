The city of Owensboro has received an additional infusion of federal coronavirus relief dollars to help reimburse the city for some of its pandemic expenses.
The city recently received a third round of federal CARES Act dollars, amounting to $445,482, city finance director Angela Waninger said in a message Friday. With the new allocation, the city has received about $5.8 million in CARES Act funding.
City Manager Nate Pagan said Friday that the funds came from leftover CARES dollars that had not been claimed by other cities. The funds were meant to reimburse cities for first-responder and law enforcement salaries and benefits incurred during the pandemic.
“Some smaller cities across the state didn’t have enough expanses and employees” to use the entire amount they were allocated, Pagan said. The unused portion was returned to the state.
The state then reallocated the unspent dollars to cities, based on population, Pagan said.
“It wasn’t anything we did to get the extra money,” Pagan said. “They reallocated the money that was unclaimed.”
The city had first responder expenses that were eligible for additional CARES reimbursement. The additional allocation was unexpected, Pagan said.
“We were definitely appreciative,” Pagan said.
Daviess County Treasurer Jim Hendrix said county officials haven’t been notified the county is eligible for any additional CARES funding. The county received about $4.6 million in CARES dollars, in two allocations, Hendrix said.
“We were told there wasn’t any additional (money) for counties,” Hendrix said.
The city and county have yet to allocate their American Rescue Plan Act dollars to projects. The city is receiving more than $13 million in ARPA dollars, while the county will receive close to $20 million.
While CARES Act funds were allocated to reimburse cities and counties for first-responder salaries and benefits during the pandemic, APRA dollars can be used in a number of general ways.
ARPA’s general categories are: supporting public health response; addressing the negative economic impacts of the public health emergency; targeting low-income communities; replacing lost public sector revenue; providing premium pay for essential workers; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Mayor Tom Watson said commissioners have not discussed how to use ARPA funds. City staff have made suggestions, but the city won’t act until the federal Treasury Department releases its final rules on how the dollars can be spent.
“I think there are still a few technicalities from Treasury,” Watson said Friday. “Until they get the final rules on how the money can be spent, it’s still in the works.”
Fiscal Court is exploring using ARPA dollars to expand broadband internet coverage in the county. The county has received several proposals on broadband expansion and will decide whether it’s feasible to proceed, Hendrix said.
“It’s only a possibility,” Hendrix said. “It’s just, right now, a fact-finding, to find out if what we are talking about is feasible. We’re waiting on the final rule.”
Hendrix said “there was no reason to wait” on exploring the broadband option.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
