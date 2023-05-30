City and county residents took a moment Monday to remember veterans who has passed away over the last year, during a solemn ceremony at the veterans monument near the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Flags representing every branch of service stood alongside the American flag near the monument, as people placed white roses in honor of veterans who had passed since Memorial Day last year. In all, 326 veterans with a city or county connection were lost over the past 12 months.
The largest number of those veterans had served during the war in Vietnam, Daviess Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said.
The ceremony was staged by the Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Organization. As the names of the veterans were called, family members, friends or members of veterans groups placed a white rose at the base of the monument.
Sam Byrd, who served in the Army and has been active in local veterans affairs, placed flowers for friends on this year’s list.
“We should always remember the ones that gave all for their country,” Byrd said. “We should always have these ceremonies, so we remember.”
A number of local elected officials attended, and Castlen, along with Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, an active member of the veterans committee, helped read the long list of the fallen.
Gladys Bishop, secretary for the VFW Post 696 Auxiliary, said Memorial Day is for veterans, but also is a day to remember the families of veterans, who have the trauma of having lost a loved one.
Many veterans are still struggling with issues related to their military service and need help, Bishop said.
“We have veterans who are homeless, or have mental problems,” Bishop said. “When they came back from Iraq, they had to adjust to life (in the U.S.), and it’s hard to do.”
Family members of traumatized veterans “see what they are going through,” Bishop said.
The ceremony was capped by an honor guard firing a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps..
“This is an important day every year for us, to stop and remember why we have freedom in this country,” Smith-Wright told the crowd. “We have to remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”
Later, Smith-Wright said, “freedom is not free,” and said veterans come back from military service with physical or psychological wounds.
“From me to you veterans — thank you so much for your service,” Smith-Wright said.
