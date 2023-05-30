City and county residents took a moment Monday to remember veterans who has passed away over the last year, during a solemn ceremony at the veterans monument near the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Flags representing every branch of service stood alongside the American flag near the monument, as people placed white roses in honor of veterans who had passed since Memorial Day last year. In all, 326 veterans with a city or county connection were lost over the past 12 months.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

