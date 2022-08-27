The city of Owensboro is restarting the process of renovating Cravens Pool.
Earlier this week, the city released a request for qualifications for firms interested in redesigning the pool. The timeline calls for a designer to be chosen by late September, with the goal of having the pool designed and ready for bidding by early March of next year.
The pool hasn’t opened since 2019. Both city pools were closed in 2020, and Cravens was unable to be reopened in 2021 because health officials found several critical issues that have to be corrected first.
The city solicited bids earlier this year, with a timeline of being open in 2023, but contractors were unable to commit to that schedule, city parks director Amanda Rogers said previously. The goal now is to have the pool ready by summer of 2024.
“Since the previous process did not draw interest, we’ve put out an request for proposals for an architectural engineer to design the pool,” Rogers said.
The firm chosen will both design the pool and pool deck area, prepare bid documents and help the city select a contractor through the bidding process. The design will address all deficiencies the Green River District Health Department identified in 2021. The plan must also meet state Plumbing Code requirements by eliminating the pool’s main drain connecting directly to the sewer system.
Rogers said the request for proposals gives contractors who might be interested in the work a full year to complete the project.
During the last bid process, “I spoke with two different organizations and they had concerns about the timeline — not being able to fit it into their schedule with projects they had on their lists, and supply chain” issues,” Rogers said. Contractors could also have been struggling with worker shortages when the city first bid the project, Rogers said.
More from this section
“No one said for a fact they were having employee issues, but I think everyone is struggling with finding people to work,” she said.
The RFQ calls for the engineer to design a shaded area on the pool deck and to provide for “water play features and amenities.” The pool could be made larger.
“I won’t say for a fact we can’t enlarge the pool,” Rogers said. “We might come back with something that is the same size and has more play features.”
As the project is developed, the engineer can also help the city attract contractors, Rogers said.
“We’ll be working with a designer, someone who has done pool work before,” she said. “That gives us the opportunity to work with a lot of general contractors.
“We can put out for contractors exactly what we are looking to do.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.