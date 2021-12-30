The Owensboro City Commission has created a new “Walk of Fame” committee, and a member says the group will begin work in the near future.
City commissioners appointed four members to the new Walk of Fame Advisory Board earlier this month.
The Walk of Fame was created downtown to honor the accomplishments of Owensboro natives, and includes actress Florence Henderson, singers Kevin Olusola and Christine Johnson Smith, sports stars Darrell Waltrip, Rex Chapman, Bobby Watson and Nicky Hayden, and U.S. Sen. Wendell Ford, among others.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said officials couldn’t find information about when a Walk of Fame advisory board last met. The last person named to the Walk of Fame was Olusola in 2017.
“The committee hadn’t met for so long that we decided to create another one,” Watson said.
Watson said he first brought up the idea of creating a new advisory board last year. Watson said he wanted a board to return to work so the city could honor other natives who have gone on to accomplished careers.
The hope is to “recognize people while they are still here,” Watson said.
Commissioners appointed Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock, Candance Brake, David Johnson and John Iracane to the advisory board.
Hancock said an advisory board hasn’t been active for three or four years.
“We have not met this year, obviously,” Hancock said. “I would say we will get together after the first of the year. “
Watson said the board would decide how they select honorees.
“I think I’m gong to ask the committee to set some criteria,” Watson said. “I like the idea of a homegrown resident, even though they left, they did good things.”
