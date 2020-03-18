The city of Owensboro is restricting access to its facilities in an effort to take precautionary measures in the prevention and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the city announced in a press release.
The city of Owensboro intends to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and has requested all boards, commissions and agencies to follow suit. The Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area advisory team meeting scheduled for Thursday has been moved to April 23 and the Citizen Advisory Committee for Community Development meeting scheduled for March 23 has been moved to April 27.
The city will adhere to CDC guidelines as they change.
City Hall will remain open, but the city is encouraging residents needing to conduct business by calling CityAction at 270-687-4444 or emailing cityaction@owensboro.org to determine how to best handle specific processes. This line is not available for questions related to COVID-19.
The sanitation department will continue to collect garbage, the city announced, and the Owensboro Transit System is still running.
“We have not seen a decline in ridership but it is early in this transition,” OTS Manager Pamela Canary said in an email. “I have implemented additional cleaning for the buses and lobby.” Canary has also met with bus drivers to provide them with CDC information regarding the coronavirus and has posted CDC information regarding the coronavirus on the buses to inform the ridership of what they can do to help prevent being infected.
For residents conducting business with the finance department, including remittance of taxes and parking tickets, the city is encouraging to make payments by mail to P.O. Box 10003, Owensboro, KY 42302-9003, by phone by calling 270-687-8537 or dropped in the overnight box located on the Allen Street side of City Hall. Additionally, property taxes can be paid online at https://services.owensboro.org/propertytaxpublic#!/.
There will be no special events held on city property through April 6.
Cancellations related to the parks and recreation department can be found at owensboroparks.org. The Edge Ice Center, Dugan Best Recreation Center, and the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Administrative Center have already announced closures through April 5.
The Owensboro Human Relations Commission, which is within City Hall, is also limiting visitors. Contact the HRC at 270-687-8670 or info@owensborohrc.org for assistance.
The city is also encouraging residents to watch its special-called meeting Wednesday online through the city’s website, Facebook or YouTube page.
Trey Crumbie
