Owensboro city officials are anticipating ending the 2021-22 fiscal year on June 30 with at least $2.6 million more in revenue than staff members projected when crafting the city’s budget.
Meanwhile, the city will end the year with expenses lower than anticipated, largely due to the city having unfilled job openings.
“Now, it’s looking like it might be anywhere from $2.6 million to $2.8 million” over estimates, city finance director Angela Waninger said.
The main driver is occupational tax revenue, which is paid by people working inside the city limits.
“We are going to be $2 million over (estimates) on our occupational and payroll withholding” revenue, Waninger said.
Net profits tax revenue is expected to be $850,000 more than estimated, and insurance premium license fees is projected to bring in $500,000 more than estimated.
“Granted, we budgeted very conservatively because of the COVID-19 pandemic” when estimating revenue for the fiscal year, Waninger said. City staff presented a balanced budget based on those conservative revenue estimates.
Mayor Tom Watson said the city’s better-than-anticipated revenues are a reflection of the local economy. According to March unemployment numbers, Daviess County and the Owensboro Metropolitan Statistical Area had unemployment rates lower than both the state and national averages.
“My opinion is we have a great community that is doing well,” Watson said. “If they do well, we (city government) do well.
“I just congratulate our community and all the places that have hired people.”
The city’s expenses have been lower than estimated because of unfilled job openings, which means less spent on salaries and benefits, Waninger said. Some projects in the budget did not take place and will be rolled into the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
“Salaries are the biggest savings you are seeing on the expense side,” she said.
That savings is offset slightly by fuel costs. The city’s fuel expenses are $72,000 more than estimated, Waninger said.
Inflation has caused insurance premium fee revenue to increase, as the cost of insurance policies rise. Last fiscal year, the city brought in $6.4 million in insurance premium revenue, but that revenue could be as high as $7.1 million.
That money goes back into the general fund to pay for city services.
Although insurance premiums are higher, “the local residents can get the benefit, too,” Waninger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
