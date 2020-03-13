The city of Henderson recently passed a policy that would grant paid leave for city employees who feel they have symptoms of the COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, but a similar policy is already on the books for Owensboro.
Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan said the city of Owensboro already has a paid administrative leave policy. Under the policy, leave can be granted for any time and any reason, said Josh Bachmeier, human resource manager for the City of Owensboro.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Daviess County or Owensboro as of Thursday afternoon.
Bachmeier said the usage and extent of policy is conducted on a case-by-case basis.
“We will likely stipulate guidelines on limitations and what may or may not be required by a healthcare provider or the health department,” he said. “We want the policy to remain fluid enough.”
The policy would be enacted at Pagan’s discretion.
“That’s something we would consider at the appropriate time,” Pagan said.
Bachmeier said he does not want city employees not be “fearful of their jobs” and not be afraid to let their supervisors know if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We certainly don’t want them coming to work if they’re sick,” he said.
Katie Jones, payroll and benefits specialist for Daviess Fiscal Court, said the county has a similar sick leave policy.
“Full-time employees are provided sick leave with pay,” she said. “We are monitoring the situation but no changes have been made to our policy at this time.”
Pagan added that the city is also educating its employees by providing them information such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tips on how to prevent the virus spread.
The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with sick people and clean and disinfect surfaces daily. The CDC recommends staying home except when getting medical care and limiting contact with others if you are ill.
“We’ve just been updating and issuing guidance ... from the appropriate authorities,” he said.
The city of Owensboro employs 577 people, including elected officials.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.