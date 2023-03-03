An ordinance that would raise salaries for city workers will be presented to Owensboro city commissioners next week.
If the ordinance is approved by commissioners later this month, city workers will move to new salary schedules with higher pay June 1.
Also, the ordinance calls for the city’s approximately 600 employees to receive two additional “step” increases to make the city more competitive with other entities competing for workers and to make sure current workers are making more than new hires.
If approved, the city will increase its payroll cost by $510,000. Officials said the city can afford the pay increases and will continue to afford additional salary increases in the future as the city grows.
“This is a sustainable plan,” Finance Director Angela Waninger said.
Commissioners discussed pay increases for staff last month. A salary study was conducted where a consultant compared salaries across multiple job categories against similar jobs in Bowling Green and Henderson, and against agencies such as Owensboro Municipal Utilities, Regional Water Resource Agency and Owensboro Public Schools.
The consultant found the city’s salary scales were, on average, 6.43% behind other organizations that were considered. The goal of the study was to make sure city government can hire and retain workers.
The proposal commissioners will consider creates new salary schedules, with workers migrating to the higher-paying schedules on June 1.
For example, a police officer currently earning the starting salary of $48,197 would move to the next highest salary schedule on June 1, raising his or her pay to $52,724. Two step increases would raise the officer’s pay to $54,264.
On July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year, the same officer would get an additional pay step, earning $55,051.
A roadworker earning $36,545 would see his or her pay increase to $37,933 on June 1, while the two step increases would raise the worker’s salary to $39,041. On July 1, the worker’s salary would increase to $39,607.
The consultant also recommended a cost-of-living increase to workers, taking effect July 1. Waninger said the proposed COLA, which hasn’t been determined, will be presented during budget discussions.
“We are still crunching the numbers,” she said, “and we don’t have the numbers fully in the system yet.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said previously that the changes in salary schedules would raise starting OPD and Owensboro Fire Department salaries above police and fire departments in Henderson and Bowling Green. When one agency raises officer pay, other agencies follow suit to remain competitive, officials have said previously.
“We have not done any kind of market analysis for years and years,” Pagan said. “To stay at market rates and not fall behind would be the goal going forward.”
Additional growth will make pay increases sustainable, Waninger said. As the private sector increases wages, city government will see an increase in occupational tax revenue, while increased property values will also bring in additional revenue.
Retaining workers through increased salaries saves the city on costs such as the expense of advertising open jobs and training new employees, Waninger said.
“Budgeting this increase will address what I call ‘soft costs,’ ” she said.
Waninger said she couldn’t address competition between police and fire departments for staff, but acknowledged “there is competition for good employees.”
Factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and the desire and ability of some workers to work from home have created “unprecedented times” in terms of hiring and retention, Waninger said.
“It’s more competitive across the board,” she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
